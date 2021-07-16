St. Mary’s County Youth Gun Violence Task Force Makes Two Additional Arrests 7/14/2021

On July 14, 2021, members of the Youth Gun Violence Task Force received information that Terrence Andre Milburn, age 27 of Great Mills, was in possession of a handgun at a business located in the 21600 block of Great Mills Road in Lexington Park. Milburn was observed in a carwash bay with a vehicle that had the trunk open. Located inside the trunk was a loaded handgun.

Milburn was arrested and charged with the following:

Handgun on Person

Loaded Handgun on Person

Handgun in Vehicle

Loaded Handgun in Vehicle

Also, on July 14, 2021, members of the Youth Gun Violence Task Force served an indictment on Latoya Tonelle Weaver, age 37 of Lexington Park, for the charge of Regulated Firearm/Unlawful Sale/Transfer. Weaver was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown.

Anyone with information on gun violence in St. Mary’s County is asked to contact (301) 475-4200 extension 78087 or by email at stopgunviolence@stmarysmd.com.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Youth Gun Violence Task Force is a collaborative effort with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Maryland State Police (MSP) and the State’s Attorney’s Office for St. Mary’s County to ensure the safety and security of all residents, through the arrest and prosecution of those seeking to do harm unto others through gun violence.

#StopGunViolence – Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

