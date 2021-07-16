Gentle Hands Wildlife Services Rescues a Blue Heron After Being Struck by a Vehicle

Cpl. Julie Yingling of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office happened upon a blue heron on Friday morning on St. John’s Road shortly after it was struck by a vehicle.

Our friends at Gentle Hands Wildlife Services were contacted and Dave and Shannon Edwards came out to recover and rehab the bird.

If you strike and injure an animal with your vehicle , please call the St. Mary’s County Animal Control Services at 301-475-8018 during regular business hours or 301-475-8016 on evenings or weekends so they or a designee can respond.

Gentle Hands earlier that morning rescued several baby possums after their mother was killed in Mechanicsville.

