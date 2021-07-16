Youth Gun Violence Task Force Arrest Drug Dealer in Lexington Park

On July 14, 2021, members of the Youth Gun Violence Task Force with assistance from the Emergency Services Team, executed a search and seizure warrant in the 21800 block of Primrose Place in Lexington Park.

Located at the residence was Keyonte Tarez Robinson, age 28 of Lexington Park.

A loaded handgun, suspected cocaine and a scale containing suspected cocaine residue were located in the residence.

Robinson is prohibited from possessing regulated firearms and ammunition.

Robinson was arrested and charged with the following:

Firearm/Drug Trafficking Crime

CDS: Distribution with Firearm

CDS: Possession with Intent to Distribute

CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana

CDS: Possession-Paraphernalia

Regulated Firearm: Illegal Possession

Firearm Use/Felony Violent Crime

Illegal Possession of Ammunition

Robinson remains incarcerated at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center on a no-bond status.

Anyone with information on gun violence in St. Mary’s County is asked to contact (301) 475-4200 extension 78087 or by email at stopgunviolence@stmarysmd.com.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Youth Gun Violence Task Force is a collaborative effort with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Maryland State Police (MSP) and the State’s Attorney’s Office for St. Mary’s County to ensure the safety and security of all residents, through the arrest and prosecution of those seeking to do harm unto others through gun violence.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

