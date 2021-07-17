St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Motorcycle Collision in Lexington Park, One Flown to Trauma Center with Life-Threatening Injuries

July 17, 2021

On Saturday, July 17, 2021, at approximately 12:35 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Point Lookout Road and Thompson Orchard Lane in Lexington Park, for a motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle with one unconscious.

Police arrived on the scene and found an adult male unconscious in a ditch along side Point Lookout Road, a helicopter was immediately requested for the victim

Fire and rescue personnel arrived on the scene and confirmed one patient unconscious with agonal breathing.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 landed at Park Hall Elementary School and transported one victim to an area trauma center with life-threatening injuries.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and continued the investigation.

Updates will be provided when they become available.




