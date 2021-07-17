Maryland State Police and Fire Marshal Investigating Vehicle Fire in Lexington Park

July 17, 2021

On Saturday, July 17, 2021, at 6:50 a.m., firefighters from Bay District Volunteer Fire Department responded to Quatman Road in Lexington Park, for the reported vehicle fire.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find a Volkswagen sedan completely burnt and smoldering. They believe the vehicle was intentionally set ablaze.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded to the scene, and the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal was requested to continue the investigation.

No known injuries were reported.

Call to report information about a crime – ARSON HOTLINE: 1-800-492-7529

Updates will be provided when they become available.




