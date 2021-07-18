Five Injured After Three Vehicle Collision in California, One Child and One Adult Flown to Area Trauma Centers

On Sunday, July 18, 2021, at approximately 12:00 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of St. Andrews Church Road and Johnson Pond Lane in California, for the reported motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find three vehicles in the roadway.

Witnesses told First Responders one vehicle was rear-ended and pushed into oncoming traffic before being struck head-on.

Firefighters requested a helicopter for an adult female and her 11-year-old son. Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 transported both victims to area trauma centers.

Emergency medical personnel transported three additional patients to an area hospital with minor injuries. One patient signed care refusal forms on the scene.

Police are investigating the collision. It is unknown if any traffic citations will be pending.

Updates will be provided when they become available.