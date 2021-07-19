Firefighters Recover Missing Man’s Body from Water at Point Lookout Marina in Ridge, Police Investigating

On Sunday, July 18, 2021, at approximately 4:03 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the Point Lookout Marina located at 16244 Millers Wharf Road in Ridge, for an open water rescue.

The 911 caller was an employee of the marina who advised an elderly man at the marina was not seen in approximately two hours. They searched the area and could not find him, they advised his boat was still docked along with his vehicle locked and parked in the parking lot.

The victim was described as an elderly white male wearing blue jeans.

Firefighters from Ridge and NAS Webster Field responded to the scene. Within 20 minutes of their arrival, firefighters located and recovered the victim from the water.

He was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Coast Guard, and Maryland Department of Natural Resources responded to the scene and are investigating the incident.

Updates will be provided when they become available.