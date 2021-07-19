Three Children Dead, One Firefighter Injured After House Fire in Prince George’s County

On Monday, July 19, 2021, at approximately 2:20 a.m., firefighters responded to the 2400 block of Iverson Street in Hilcrest Heights, for the reported townhouse fire with subjects trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find fire showing from a two-story townhouse.

Firefighters made entry into the residence and removed two occupants. Both victims were transported to an area hospital where they later succumbed to their injuries.

One additional victim was found deceased inside the residence. Officials have not released the identities of any victims, all of which were under the age of 12.

The Prince George’s County Office of Emergency Management responded to assist two adults and one child displaced by fire.

Fire Investigators and Prince George’s County Police Detectives are conducting a joint investigation.

Prince George’s County Fire and EMS Public Information Officer, Jennifer Donelan says there were a total of six people in the residence at the time of the fire, two adults and one child self-evacuated.

Photos provided by the Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department.

