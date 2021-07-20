Colten Lawrence King, 22, a lifelong resident of North Beach passed away July 7, 2021. He was born December 12, 1998 in Prince Frederick to Gabrielle and Randy King. Colten grew up in North Beach and attended Windy Hill Elementary, Windy Hill Middle, and graduated from Northern High School in 2017.

Colten loved sports and played football and lacrosse at Northern. He was a member of the 2017 State Championship lacrosse team and scored the game tying goal in the Championship game for Northern.

Following high school, Colten joined the United States Marine Corps and was stationed at Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, NC, where he obtained the rank of Lance Corporal. During bootcamp, Colten graduated with honors and was close to a perfect score. Colten grew up playing sports and played with the Beach Buccaneers for many years. He loved music, spending time with his family and friends, being a cowboy and playing in the mud.

Colten is survived by his parents Randy and Gabrielle King of North Beach, brothers Austen King and his wife Brittany of North Carolina, and Jeremia King of North Beach. He is also survived by wife Haley King of North Carolina, grandparents Michael and Lisa Ridge of St. Leonard and Mary and Wade Leonard of Easton, great-grandfather Joseph Caldwell of Huntingtown and great uncle Charles Caldwell, seventeen cousins who he was very close with and fifteen aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Richard “Junebug” King and Cecelia King.

