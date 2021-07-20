Department of Recreation and Parks Park Announces Temporary Closure at Elms Beach Park

Park will be closed during weekdays but open on weekends.

The Department of Recreation and Parks announces that Elms Beach Park will be closed during the weekdays beginning Tuesday, July 20, 2021.

The park’s closure is to remove grasses that have accumulated on the shoreline due to recent storms. Elms Beach Park will be open on weekends from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. for citizen enjoyment.

The grass removal project may take up to two weeks.

Additional announcements can be found on the department’s webpage www.stmarysmd.com/recreate and social media at www.facebook.com/stmarysmdrecreation

We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience.

For additional information, contact Tyrone Harris, Facilities Coordinator, at 301-475-4200, ext. 1673, or 240-434-6669 or by email at tyrone.harris@stmarysmd.com Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.