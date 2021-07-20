St. Mary’s County Man Wanted for Sex Offender Violation

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Richard Howard Tucker Jr., who is wanted on an outstanding warrant for a Sex Offender Violation. Tucker is 36 years old with an address in California, MD.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Cpl. Taylore Nauman at 301-475-4200, ext. 78109 or taylore.nauman@stmarysmd.com.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

