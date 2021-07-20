St. Mary’s County Man Wanted for Sex Offender Violation

July 20, 2021
Richard Howard Tucker Jr., 36, from California, MD

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Richard Howard Tucker Jr., who is wanted on an outstanding warrant for a Sex Offender Violation. Tucker is 36 years old with an address in California, MD.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Cpl. Taylore Nauman at 301-475-4200, ext. 78109 or taylore.nauman@stmarysmd.com.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

