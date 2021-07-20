Kelly Marie Cusic born in Dallas Texas July 26, 1978 to Gerald Wayne Couch and Janis Dianne Couch. She passed away on July 4, 2021. She was preceded in death by her father, Gerald Wayne Couch and brother Craig Dale Couch and her daughter Brooklyn Marie Cusic.

She was married to James Kenneth Cusic on April 8, 2000 and spent all those married years in Southern Maryland.

She is survived by her husband James Kenneth Cusic, children, Angelica Marie (Cusic) Mabry and husband Nick Mabry, Destiny Marie Cusic, and Megan Marie Cusic, and mother Janis Dianne Couch, her brothers, Kyle Wayne Couch and his wife Ariel and their two children, and her half brother Brett Wayne Couch.

3 aunts, Kay Harkins and her husband Jack and their two children, Susan Hendrix and her husband Kurt and their two children, Rita Wilharm and her daughter, her uncle Martin Benshoof

and his daughter and other extended family.

She loved all things water, skiing, boating, dolphins and loved to travel like her Dad. She was devoted to her children, documenting and encouraging their interests and successes and consoling them when they were troubled.

She was the keeper of family history dating back to oldest records and treasured their memories. When she made friends they were for a lifetime. Her oldest friend from high school, Angie Hermann, was like a sister to her as well as the rest of the family.

Kelly loved people and had a soft spot for neglected children and animals which she has passed on to all her children. Her mother describes her as strongly determined, protective with a tender compassionate heart.

Kelly will be deeply missed by her family, friends and all who knew her.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. A Funeral Service will follow with Arthur Pilkerton officiating. Interment will be private.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.mgfh.com. Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, P.A.