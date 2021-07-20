Marie Jones Dunn passed suddenly and unexpectedly on Monday 12 June 2021. In her life of 82 years she enjoyed a productive career as a professional medical technologist working first in hospital services in Utica and Albany NY. She was a research laboratory technologist working for the physicians at University of Florida Medical School. Together, they pioneered kidney transplant technology, and developed the original formula that later became the Gator Aid. In this and other work on ALS and similar blood illnesses she was pivotal in her field of medicine and medical research. She also met and married her husband Richard S. Dunn. Her love and devotion supported him through his doctoral studies and later she served as an Air Force Wife with her husband on active duty in New York and California. His life-long career in the Air Force and as a civilian employee of the Army and the Navy truly could not have been done without her love, care, and support.

She was an accomplished pianist performing for her high school public functions in Malone NY and later on throughout her life. Her love of art and painting was influenced by her travels throughout the world going as far as Tasmania, Australia. She filled her home and others with beautiful portraits, landscapes, and scenes in free-handed oil media.

In life, her outgoing personality made her company especially treasured by her family and many friends. She loved her home in Maryland where the Dunn’s raised a beloved son Keven Adams Dunn, a Major in the Air Force for whom she was ever so proud; he would not be who he is today without the support and guidance she provided. Loved by her Grandchildren Henry and Eleanor Dunn, she passed on her love and enthusiasm for the arts, a trait that they both dearly emulate.

A funeral service is scheduled for July 20, 2021 at the Frary Funeral Home, 530 East Main Street Malone NY.

Remembrances in honor of Marie may be directed to her favored organizations: The Franklin County Historical & Museum Society 51 Milwaukee St, P.O. Box 388 Malone NY 12953 and Hospice of St. Mary’s P.O. Box 625 Leonardtown, MD 20650.