Dorothy “Dot” Elizabeth Reichard,79, of Leonardtown, MD, passed away on July 12, 2021 in Washington, DC. She was born on August 4, 1941 in Avenue, MD and was the daughter of the late Ann Louise Russell Thompson and Thomas Bertrand Thompson. Dot is survived by her daughter Rebecca Quade (Jimmy) of Clements, MD, two granddaughters Sarah Quade and Kelly Quade, as well as her siblings Thomas B. “Billy” Thompson (Alice Ann) of Mechanicsville, MD, Harriet Cuel of Tracy, CA, George Thompson (Franny) of Hollywood, MD, John J. “Johnny” Thompson (Janet) of Avenue, MD, and brother in law Larry Mills of Leonardtown, MD. She was preceded in death by her siblings Sister Mary Martha Thompson, Teresa Mills, Robert A. “Butch” Thompson, Joan Victoria Thompson, and sister-in-law Myrtle Thompson.

Dot graduated from Margaret Brent High School in 1959 and was a homemaker.

She enjoyed crafts, crocheting, sewing, slot machines, gardening, playing bingo and cards. Dot especially loved spending time with family, her dog, and grand dogs.

The family will receive friends on Monday, July 19, 2021 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 7:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at 10:00 AM in Sacred Heart Catholic Church Bushwood, MD. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Tommy Thompson, Bobby Thompson, Rick Tountasakis, Jay Thompson, Jeff Mills, and Joey Quade. Honorary pallbearer will be Glenn Thompson.