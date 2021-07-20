James Marshall Banagan, 90, died on July 13, 2021. Known to many by his nickname, Jimmy, he was born in Palmer, Maryland on April 9, 1931. He was the son of the late George Marshall Banagan and Hilda Morris Banagan. He attended Holy Angels School and was a 1948 graduate of St. Mary’s Academy. Jimmy joined the Coast Guard in November of 1954 and went in the Coast Guard Reserves in January 1955. He was employed by C & P Telephone Company from 1956 to 1976.

Jimmy married the love of his life, Dot, on September 29, 1956. In 1971, Jimmy and his wife, in partnership with Eddie and Patsy Bailey, opened B & B Maintenance of Maryland Inc. in Bushwood. When he and Dot retired in 1986 the business was passed on to the next generation when they turned it over to her niece Julie Buckler and nephew Greg Payne. Over the past 49 years, through hard work and dedication, the business has grown into the leading maintenance service provider in Southern Maryland.

Jimmy was an active member of his community and his contributions numerous. He worked at Holy Angels Church dinners, served on the St. Clements Hundred Osprey Gala Committee, 7th District Optimist Club 1st President, Charter President (1968), Lt. Governor (1969-1970), Optimist of the Year (1986) and Blessing of Fleet (Chairperson/Co-Chairperson). 50-year Charter member of 7th District Optimist Club (2018), Admiral of Chesapeake Bay (1975) Charter Member 7th District Fire Department (1948-1949), Judicial Nominating Committee (16 years) Judicial Nominating Committee Chairperson (four years), St. Mary’s Agriculture & Seafood Commission (three years), Aquaculture Advisory Committee (three years), Treasurer, Commissioner William E. Bailey (2 terms), St. Mary’s County Nursing Home Board (six years), St. Clements Island Board (14 years), St. Clements Hundred Osprey Gala (five years), appointed to Democratic Central Committee, American Legion Post #221 (50 years), Boy Scout Master (10 years), Sacred Heart Church Cemetery Committee, and Democrat of the Year 2005.

Jimmy and Dot were both distinguished alumnae of SMA and were recognized as pillars of the community by St. Mary’s Ryken High School for their outstanding contributions to improve the quality of life in their community. Jimmy was active in Democratic politics. When Eddie Bailey ran for St. Mary’s County Commissioner, Jimmy was his campaign treasurer. Eddie was elected to two terms and Jimmy enjoyed the down-home exposure to politics. Jimmy also served on Johnny Wood’s fundraising committee for over thirty years. As a staunchly loyal democrat, he could be found working the polls faithfully. Jimmy was a man of the world with many interests and hobbies. There wasn’t a subject you could bring up that he didn’t have some knowledge about.

He loved to share stories of what he learned of other cultures on his travels. Antiques (That Oyster Can Collection was his pride and joy!) and collectibles including their history and why they are important, bird watching, taxidermy in his younger years, scouting and his role in founding the Sea Scouts, horticulture, and the history of the 7th District and Potomac River are just a few of the varied interests Jimmy enjoyed talking with other like-minded folks about. With his wealth of knowledge about so many topics, you were fortunate if you got seated by him at a dinner party. He was a great conversationalist! He traveled extensively throughout the United States and enjoyed his trips to Australia, China, Italy, Alaska, Africa, and Ireland.

Jimmy was predeceased by his wife of 50 years Dorothy Gass Banagan. Although he had no children of this own, Jimmy considered his nieces Jackie Payne Norris and Julie Payne Buckler his “Number Ones.” The family is receiving friends on Monday, July 19, 2021 from 9:30 am to 10:30 am at Holy Angels Catholic Church, Avenue, Maryland where Optimist Prayers will be said at 10:30 am. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Bushwood, MD. Pallbearers will be Steven J. Bailey, William E. Bailey, Jr., J. Greg Payne, R. Christopher Gass, David B. Cullins, Jerry W. Cheseldyne. Honorary pallbearers will be 7th District Optimist Club.

Contributions may be made to St. Clements Hundred, P.O. Box 71, Colton’s Point, MD 20626, and St. Mary’s Ryken High School, 22600 Camp Calvert Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.