Deborah “Debbie” Gardiner Friedrich, 67, of La Plata, MD passed away on July 14, 2021 in Washington, DC. She was born on May 9, 1954 in Baltimore, MD and was the daughter of the late Louise “Weedie” Parlett Gardiner and Adrian Posey “Jimmy” Gardiner, Jr. Debbie was the loving wife of Ronald Friedrich whom she married on July 13, 1974 in La Plata, MD. Debbie is survived by her children, Jamie Friedrich of Huntingtown, MD, Chris Friedrich of Newburg, MD, grandchildren Bailey M. Friedrich, Gabrielle Friedrich, Logan Friedrich, and Aiden Friedrich, along with her siblings Steven J. Gardiner of Marydel, MD and Michael K. Gardiner (Brenda) of Clements, MD. She was preceded in death by her grandson Chandler B. Friedrich, siblings Josephine L. Hill, Donna M. Haigley, Lonnie A. Gardiner, Sr. and Brenda A. Dodd.

Debbie graduated from Archbishop Neale High School in 1972. She was a homemaker.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 7:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at 10:00 AM in St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Newport, MD with Father Keith Woods officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Lonnie Gardiner, Jeff Gardiner, Eric Gardiner, Michael K. Gardiner, Jr., John Molvin, and Tyler Gardiner.