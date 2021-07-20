On July 15, 2021, Rebecca June McHale Schramm, 93, passed away peacefully. Rebecca was born in Houston, Texas in 1928. Daughter of Charles and Nancy (May) McHale. Rebecca had one sibling, Mary V. (Ginger), who is also deceased. Rebecca attended high school at St Agnes Academy in Houston, Texas and after graduation, worked as well as attended evening college in New York City.

She was married in 1957 to Jack J. Schramm in Tangiers, Morocco. They resided in St. Louis, MO. Early on she was active in Missouri politics working on campaigns for Jack, a State Legislator. As parents of two children, they divorced in 1981.

Rebecca pursued a degree in Library Science at Washington University in St. Louis, but ultimately obtained a degree in nursing. As a licensed RN, she worked for various hospitals until retirement in 1994. She loved to travel and spent many years doing genealogy research. Rebecca was a 9th generation American, descending from John May, an Irish Ship Master who settled in Boston, MA in 1640. She felt strongly about preserving the principles of our founding fathers. She frequently visited Ireland, the origin of her father’s family.

Rebecca is survived by a beautiful family – daughter Lori Geis (Randall), son Adam Schramm (Kirsten), granddaughters Sara Geis Hyson (Jim), Amber Geis, Nakeya Geis, Alexis Schramm Martin (Ben), Sydney Schramm Smith (Brandon), great granddaughter Kiley Hyson, great grandsons Grayson Martin, Keaton Martin and niece Amy Helfrich Davis (Jim). Also, she enjoyed many great friendships throughout life.

If desired, donate to your favorite animal shelter.”

A ll Funeral Services will be private at this time.