Barbara Henderson Cullison, 74, of Valley Lee, MD passed away on July 13, 2021 at her home.

She was born on March 27, 1947 to the late James M. Henderson and Myrtle Thelma Leizear Henderson.

As a young girl she would summer vacation in St. Mary’s County on the Potomac River. Her father and her would enjoy boating. She often reminisced of sitting on the front of the boat enjoying nature.

Barbara is a graduate of Towson State College earning her degree in Education. She was employed in Baltimore County for several years until she met her would be husband at a Fire House Dance here in St. Mary’s County. Moving to St. Mary’s County at the time of their marriage, on December 3, 1971, she married her beloved husband, Clayton Edward Cullison at Holy Face Catholic Church. They celebrated over 38 years of marriage before his passing in December 2009. She was an avid reader with a vast collection of books. She also had extensive collections, particularly peacocks and loved their beautiful blue colors. Her other hobby was shopping, which she enjoyed finding things that would make her or others smile. She would say “It’s just so cute!” She could spend an entire day going from store to store. Her greatest love was for her family, especially her grandchildren who fondly call her Nannie.

She is survived by her son, Clayton Edward “Eddie” Cullison, Jr. (Jessica), her grandchildren: Gracie Ann Cullison, Lily Elizabeth Cullison, and Landon Bernard Halle; extended family and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, she is also preceded in death by her sister, Jo Anne Albertsen.

All services will be private.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.