Rollin David Henry III, 31, of Riviera Beach, FL (formerly of Mechanicsville, MD) passed away suddenly on June 24, 2021 in Riviera Beach, FL.

He was born on February 16, 1990 in Prince Frederick, MD to Veronica (Ronnie) Plewacki Henry of Mechanicsville, MD and the late Rollin David Henry Jr.

David graduated from Mother Catherine Spalding School in 2004 and is a 2008 graduate of Chopticon High School. He is a 2008 graduate of the James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center earning a certificate in AutoCAD. He continued his education at the Community College of Southern Maryland. He was most recently employed by VSP Marketing as a creative and skilled Print Production Manager.

He was athletically inclined. He played soccer for Recreation and Parks for many years. He played on Mother Catherine School basketball team, and later on Chopticon’s football, soccer, and track and field teams. His favorite sports teams were the Baltimore Ravens and Baltimore Orioles. He enjoyed vacations to the beach, especially Ocean City, MD and Juno Beach, FL. He was a foodie and enjoyed trying different cuisines, especially Japanese foods. He was a connoisseur of sushi, and miso soup. In fact, he enjoyed all kinds of soup. He also enjoyed his fiance’s Puerto Rican cuisine. He had a sweet tooth and loved candy, especially gummi bears and Swedish fish. He was an animal lover, and over the years has loved many pets, most recently his pet ferret “Buddy Girl.” He enjoyed visiting the zoo and going to parades growing up. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his son Auggie whom he loved deeply. He was recently engaged and planning to marry his beloved fiancé, Shaneen Child this year.

In addition to his mother Veronica, David is also survived by his fiancé, Shaneen Child; his son, Auggie Rollin Henry of Leonardtown, MD; his cousins, Justin Larue, Chloe Larue, and Dennis Barnes, and many extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his father.

Family will receive friends on Thursday, July 15, 2021 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., with Prayers at 7:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Funeral Service will be celebrated by Reverend Chip Luckett on Friday, July 16, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity on Rollin David’s name.

Condolences to the family may be made to www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.