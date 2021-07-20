Emma Byrum Weaver 101, went home to be with her Heavenly Father on July 17, 2021. She was born, raised and lived in the Tenleytown community of Washington, D.C.

After retirement from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Services where she served as an administrative assistant and later as executive secretary to the administrator of NOAA. Emma and her husband Allen moved to Cobb Island, MD in a home they had purchased in 1952. They later renovated into a year-round home. While in Cobb Island, Emma was a member of the American Antique Association, Charles County Chapter and many other civic organizations. After Allen developed Alzheimer’s and entered into entered Charlotte Hall Veterans Home, to be closer to him, Emma moved into the Wildewood Village in St. Mary’s County, MD.

She is proceeded in death by her to be closer to him husband Allen, her parents Emory L. and Annie E. Byrum, her sister Louise Cudmore, five brothers, Emory, Thomas, William, Octavius and Pete and a beloved grandmother “Granny Roaten”. She is survived by many nephews, nieces and friends.

Visitation will be 10:00 am with a Funeral Service at 11:00 am, Friday, July 23, 2021 at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory at 30195 Three Notch Rd, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622 from. Interment will be at Culpeper National Cemetery at 305 US Ave, Culpeper, VA 22701, Monday, July 26th at 11:00 am.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hollywood United Methodist Church 24422 Mervell Dean Road, Hollywood, MD 20636, or a charity of your choice.

