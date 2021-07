Ronald Eugene Hall, 88 of Waldorf, Maryland passed away Saturday, July 17, 2021.

He was born September 25, 2021 in Washington D.C. to Elmer Hall and Katherine Hall (Becraft). United State Navy Veteran that served in the Korean War. He is survived by these 3 sons, Keith, Michael, Timothy Hall.

Services will be held at the Resurrection Cemetery at a later date.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.