Thomas Allen Meiser, 77, of Lexington Park, Maryland, passed away on July 15, 2021, at his home with his loving family at his side.

He was born on October 12, 1943, in San Francisco, California, to the late Thomas Wilson Meiser and Florence Shepp Meiser. Tom grew up in York, Pennsylvania, where he graduated from York Suburban High School. During high school, Tom met the love of his life, Shonna Miller, at the Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper at Tom’s church. Tom and Shonna quickly fell in love and were married on February 14, 1964, in Dover, Pennsylvania. Together they celebrated over 57 wonderful years of marriage.

After graduating from York Junior College in 1961, and relocating for Tom’s job with IBM, Tom and Shonna began their married life in Falls Church, Virginia, where their first son, David, was born in 1964, and then subsequently moved to Silver Spring, Maryland, where their second son, John, was born in 1967. In 1972, Tom and Shonna moved to St. Mary’s County, where Tom was co-owner and operator of Loffler Marine in Lexington Park. Tom then returned to complete his college degree at St. Mary’s College of Maryland, while working at Raley’s Home Furnishings. Upon graduating from St. Mary’s College in 1983, Tom went to work for Mantech where he pursued a successful career in government contracting until his retirement in 2013.

While Tom was thoroughly committed to his professional endeavors, there is no question that his family was his priority. In addition to being a loving and supportive husband, Tom never missed the opportunity to attend any of his children’s or grandchildren’s life events, regardless of the distance or the sacrifices required to do so. Whether as husband, Dad or “Bepa” (as his seven grandchildren called him) Tom was each family member’s greatest fan and supporter. Anyone who knew Tom, knows of his abundant love and pride in his family, because Tom could masterfully provide a quick update or photo of the kids and grandkids, within the context of any conversation.

In Tom’s spare time, he loved boating and anything that had to do with the water. Tom instilled this love for the water in his sons, who have both perpetuated Tom’s passion for sailing and power boating as a focus of their lives. Tom also shared his love for the water with anyone he could—-often taking co-workers, church friends and neighbors out for evening boat rides. Tom was an active member of the Southern Maryland Sailing Association since 1973, and also of the Southern Maryland Recreational Fishing Organization, and the Coastal Conservation Association.

In addition to his beloved wife, Tom is also survived by his sons, David Henry Meiser (Jacki) of Solomons, Maryland, and John Thomas Meiser of Annapolis, Maryland; seven grandchildren: Mallory, Elizabeth, Henry J, Bayard, Tilghman, Skylar, and Beau; and extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents.

Family will receive friends on Monday, July 19, 2021 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., with prayers recited at 7:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, Maryland. A Memorial Service will be celebrated by Reverend Greg Sylar, on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at the Church of Ascension, 21641 Great Mills Road, Lexington Park, MD 20650. Interment will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at jdrf.org , Lexington Park Volunteer Rescue Squad, 46763 South Shangri La Drive, Lexington Park, Maryland 20653, or Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, Maryland 20650.

