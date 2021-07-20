Oscar Ouellette (Willie), 94 of Lusby, MD, passed away on July 17, 2021 at Solomons Nursing Center. He was born on October 9, 1926 in Laconia, NH. Willie was preceded in death by a daughter, Linda Hornberg, his parents Oscar and Irene Ouellette and his brother Robert Ouellette. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, June Ouellette and four children: Brenda Villella, Ralph Ouellette, John Ouellette and Sandy Lawson and was blessed with 13 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great grandchildren. He also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews.

Willie served his country during WWII as a 2nd class petty officer in the United States Navy. He was the head chef at the Rod’N’Reel restaurant for more than 10 years, before his long-time love of cooking led him and June to establish and operate the Frying Pan Restaurant in Lusby, Maryland, where he was the chef for 19 years. After retirement, Willie and June travelled throughout the United States and Europe.

In addition to fishing, golfing, skiing and family get-togethers, Willie was a Boston Red Sox and Washington Redskins fan as well as a World War II history buff. He enjoyed taking all the grandchildren fishing and providing monetary awards for the 1st fish, biggest fish, and most fish, eating steamed crabs and “butter dogs” in the crab shack with his family, gathering the grandchildren together with the call of “Grampa’s making ice cream cones”, and making holidays and birthdays special for everyone, especially the 4th of July fireworks which his nephew, Don Ouellette would shoot off. As a young man, Willie raced dog sleds in New Hampshire and his last words to everyone were, “the race is almost over, it’s time for a meat pie”.

Willie was a lifetime member of the American Legion, Post 206, Chesapeake Beach, the Calvert Elks Lodge, 2620 and the VFW, Laconia, NH, Post 1670. He was also a member of the Loyal Order of Moose, Lodge 495. He was well known for supporting community organizations and events. Willie also volunteered his time and cooking talents to many worthwhile causes.

Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made in memory of Oscar Ouellette to The American Legion-Stallings-Williams Post 206, 3330 Chesapeake Beach Road, Chesapeake Beach, MD 20732.

