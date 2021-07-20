Robert Allen Whichard, Jr., 37 of Bryantown, MD and formerly of Ellicott City, MD passed away on July 14, 2021 at his home in Bryantown.

Born March 26, 1984 in Silver Spring, MD he was the son of Brenda Michele Hartmeyer and Bob Whichard, Sr.

Robert graduated from Howard High School and was an appliance service technician. He loved being outdoors. Robert was an avid sportsman and a little league coach.

Robert is survived by his mother, Brenda Michele Hartmeyer and his father Bob Whichard, Sr. (Karen P. Whichard), his son Robert Allen “Robbie” Whichard III; his girlfriend, Michelle Sands-Korte; his siblings, Karen Miller (Tim Miller), Krista Fields, Christopher Morris (Alyce Morris), Phillip Morris, Raymond Hartmeyer (Maria Hartmeyer) and Preston Hartmeyer; his grandmother Marie Whichard, and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his brother, Brad Morris; and his grandparents, Gene Whichard and Julian and Dottie Fields.

Family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Rausch Funeral Home, 20 American Lane, Lusby, MD. A funeral service conducted by Pastor Eric Brewer will follow at 5:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be private.

