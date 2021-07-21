Maryland Emergency Management Agency Awards $4 Million to Fire, EMS, and Rescue Departments

Through Relief Fund Act of 2021, Federal Government, Maryland, Continue to Build Resilience
The Maryland Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) announced awards of $4 million in federal funding made available through the Recovery for the Economy, Livelihoods, Industries, Entrepreneurs, and Families Act (RELIEF) of 2021. MEMA will distribute these funds to 181 volunteer fire, EMS, and rescue departments throughout the State of Maryland to assist with hardship relief from COVID-19.
With assistance from the Maryland State Firemen’s Association (MSFA), MEMA and the Maryland Military Department advertised the availability of the special funding to the volunteer fire and EMS service in each county throughout Maryland. The counties of Allegany (20 applicants), Baltimore (20 applicants), and Frederick (21 applicants) led the state in applications for RELIEF funding, and received ~$382,000, ~$390,000, and ~$654,000 respectively.
“This funding provides much needed financial support to the volunteer fire service for lost revenue as a result of COVID-19 during 2020,” said Russell Strickland, MEMA’s Executive Director.
Of the more than 350 volunteer fire, EMS, and rescue departments, 181 applied for support from the RELIEF Act of 2021. The Maryland General Assembly enacted the RELIEF Act of 2021 to provide needed relief to the volunteer fire service as a result of the loss of fund-raising revenue during the past year. “We are grateful to the Maryland General Assembly and Governor Larry Hogan for helping to make this funding a reality,” Strickland added.
The following is a list and breakdown of the Maryland volunteer fire and EMS departments that applied for and received funding provided pursuant to the RELIEF Fund Act of 2021:
|Allegany
|Baltimore Pike VFD
|$8,209.66
|20 Applications
|Barton Hose Co.
|$9,365.12
|$382,034.88 Awarded
|Bedford Road VFD
|$47,818.69
|Borden Shaft VFC
|$24,925.79
|Bowling Green VFD
|$22,146.55
|Bowman’s Addition VFC
|$8,020.14
|Cresaptown VFD
|$13,579.00
|District 16 VFD
|$10,962.27
|Ellerslie VFD
|$7,306.66
|Flintstone VFC
|$18,262.13
|George’s Creek Ambulance Services
|$2,600.00
|Good Will Fire Co. No. 1
|$9,840.96
|LaVale VFD
|$29,267.05
|LaVale Vol. Rescue Squad
|$63,759.20
|Midland Fire Company
|$61,008.31
|Mt. Savage VFC
|$7,419.06
|Oldtown VFD
|$8,848.58
|Orleans VFC
|$14,355.84
|Potomac Fire Co
|$6,493.92
|Rawlings VFD
|$7,845.95
|Anne Arundel
|Cape St. Claire VFC
|$6,701.31
|7 Applications
|Earleigh Heights VFC
|$141,891.37
|$282,576.53 Awarded
|Eastport Vol Fire Co.
|$6,315.50
|Ferndale VFC
|$5,364.80
|Glen Burnie VFD
|$29,133.66
|Odenton VFD
|$34,096.83
|Rivera Beach VFC
|$59,073.06
|Baltimore
|Arbutus VFD
|$34,976.11
|20 Applications
|Box 234 Association
|$5,000.00
|$389.529.31 Awarded
|Cockeysville VFC
|$11,735.36
|English Consul Vol Fire Association
|$24,299.53
|Essex VFC
|$11,033.42
|Glyndon VFD
|$12,937.36
|Hereford VFC
|$39,309.36
|Kingsville Volunteers
|$5,591.39
|Lansdowne Vol Fire Association
|$16,896.07
|Liberty Road VFC
|$5,510.97
|Long Green VFC
|$27,596.85
|Lutherville VFC
|$7,943.85
|Maryland Line VFC
|$23,868.53
|Middle River Vol. Fire and Rescue
|$40,574.38
|North Point Edgemere VFD
|$32,622.89
|Owings Mills VFC
|$17,380.74
|Pikesville VFC
|$7,845.95
|Rosedale VFC
|$31,207.20
|White Marsh VFC
|$13,793.99
|Wise Avenue Vol Fire Co.
|$19,405.35
|Calvert
|Huntingtown VFD
|$17,306.74
|4 Applications
|North Beach VFD
|$58,219.28
|$120,572.25 Awarded
|Prince Frederick VFD
|$12,511.66
|St. Leonard VFD
|$32,534.57
|Caroline
|Denton VFC
|$18,879.99
|5 Applications
|Goldsboro VFC
|$30,084.00
|$88,116.96 Awarded
|Greensboro VFC
|$11,621.92
|Preston VFC
|$18,262.13
|Ridgely VFD
|$9,268.93
|Carroll
|Gamber & Community Fire Co.
|$15,943.49
|8 Applications
|Hampstead Volunteer Fire & Hose Co.
|$9,175.86
|$284,730.82 Awarded
|Manchester VFC
|$44,978.78
|Mt. Airy VFC
|$9,268.93
|New Windsor VFD
|$55,742.73
|Pleasant Valley Community Fire Co.
|$79,034.59
|Reese and Community VFD
|$65,586.45
|Union Bridge Fire Company
|$5,000.00
|Cecil
|Charlestown Fire Co.
|$5,677.48
|2 Applications
|Community Fire Co. of Rising Sun
|$37,728.43
|$43,405.91 Awarded
|Charles
|Bryan’s Road
|$8,699.74
|2 Applications
|Hughesville VFD
|$7,847.37
|$16,547.11 Awarded
|Dorchester
|Church Creek VFD
|$13,822.45
|6 Applications
|Hoopers Island VFC
|$17,726.38
|$74,071.99 Awarded
|Hurlock VFD
|$13,809.64
|Lakes and Straits VFC
|$10,236.55
|Neck District VFC
|$7,614.31
|Vienna VFC
|$10,862.66
|Frederick
|Brunswick VFC
|$26,275.19
|21 Applications
|Brunswick Vol Ambulance and Rescue Inc.
|$20,072.60
|$653,607.16 Awarded
|Carroll Manor VFD
|$47,756.85
|East New Market VFC
|$24,040.97
|Guardian Hose Co.
|$44,558.71
|Independent Hose Co.
|$11,944.12
|Jefferson VFC
|$11,155.08
|Junior Fire Co. No. 2, Inc.
|$5,905.58
|Libertytown VFD
|$25,981.97
|Middletown VFC
|$39,858.39
|Myersville VFC
|$24,608.60
|New Market VFD
|$20,666.96
|New Midway VFC
|$23,395.94
|Rocky Ridge VFC
|$25,234.71
|The Vigilant Hose Co. of Emmitsburg
|$107,551.84
|Thurmont Community Ambulance Service
|$64,376.21
|United Steam Fire Engine Co.
|$8,017.66
|Urbana VFRC
|$36,305.46
|Walkersville Vol. Fire Company
|$65,413.27
|Walkersville VRC
|$13,254.11
|Woodsboro VFC
|$7,232.93
|Garrett
|Bittinger VFD
|$8,699.74
|6 Applications
|Bloomington VFD
|$8,673.03
|$63,013.07 Awarded
|Friendsville Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department
|$18,660.56
|Kitzmiller VFC
|$10,691.90
|Northern Garrett County Rescue Squad
|$6,876.62
|Oakland VFD
|$9,411.22
|Harford
|Abingdon VFC
|$13,269.48
|10 Applications
|Darlington VFD
|$18,537.62
|$178,701.65 Awarded
|Fallston Vol. Fire and Ambulance Co.
|$16,383.80
|Havre de Grace Ambulance Corps.
|$5,569.19
|Jarrettsville VFC
|$29,248.07
|Joppa Magnolia VFC
|$40,939.80
|Ladies Auxiliary to the Level VFC
|$6,327.81
|Norrisville VFC
|$7,377.79
|Susquehanna Hose Co.
|$24,051.16
|Whiteford VFC
|$16,996.93
|Howard
|Fifth District VFD
|$47,616.69
|2 Applications
|Savage VFC
|$18,224.99
|$65,841.68 Awarded
|Kent
|Betterton VFC
|$6,599.10
|5 Applications
|Chestertown VFC
|$7,605.19
|$46,621.50 Awarded
|Community Fire Co. of Millington
|$13,167.88
|Galena VFD
|$9,980.41
|Kennedyville VFC
|$9,268.93
|Montgomery
|Cabin John Park VFD
|$9,268.93
|6 Applications
|Damascus VFD
|$39,720.60
|$145,963.74 Awarded
|Kensington VFD
|$58,076.20
|Laytonsville VFD
|$8,572.24
|Upper Montgomery County VFD
|$22,607.90
|Wheaton Vol Rescue Squad
|$7,717.88
|Prince George’s
|Accokeek VFD
|$10,407.31
|14 Applications
|Bladensburg VFDRS
|$28,962.05
|$232,789.41 Awarded
|Branchville VFC
|$39,151.41
|Brandywine VFD
|$13,699.22
|Brentwood VFD
|$22,075.70
|Clinton VFD
|$4,039.00
|College Park VFD
|$6,138.38
|Forestville VFD
|$4,200.00
|Glenn Dale Fire Association
|$11,368.67
|Greenbelt VFD
|$5,219.99
|Laurel Volunteer Fire Rescue Squad
|$9,268.93
|P.G. Volunteer Marine Fire Rescue, Inc.
|$10,382.26
|Silver Hill VFD
|$42,851.14
|West Lanham Hills VFD
|$25,025.34
|Queen Anne’s
|Church Hill VFC
|$3,960.00
|2 Applications
|Queen Anne-Hillsboro VFC
|$9,493.89
|$13,453.89 Awarded
|Somerset
|Crisfield Fire Department
|$6,565.27
|4 Applications
|Deal Island – Chance VFC
|$4,100.00
|$34,922.49 Awarded
|Fairmont VFD
|$9,580.98
|Marion Fire Dept.
|$14,676.23
|St. Mary’s
|Hollywood VFD
|$39,091.07
|5 Applications
|Leonardtown VFD
|$9,553.52
|$92,264.78 Awarded
|Mechanicsville VFD
|$6,949.68
|Ridge VFD
|$33,120.50
|Second District VFDRS
|$3,550.00
|Talbot
|Easton VFD
|$22,445.07
|5 Applications
|Oxford Fire Co.
|$28,386.03
|$120,346.14 Awarded
|St. Michael’s Fire Dept.
|$24,067.87
|Tilghman VFD
|$32,108.53
|Trappe VFC
|$13,338.64
|Washington
|Boonsboro Ambulance and Rescue Services
|$30,822.73
|16 Applications
|First Hose Company of Boonsboro
|$15,814.61
|$283,256.02 Awarded
|Clear Spring Ambulance Club
|$2,653.98
|Clear Spring VFC
|$7,061.64
|Community Fire Co. of District 12
|$28,992.79
|Community Rescue Services, Inc. of Hagerstown
|$3,700
|First Hagerstown Hose Co.
|$15,216.21
|Funkstown VFC
|$17,066.83
|Hancock VFC
|$9,268.93
|Leitersburg Vol. Fire Co. – Hagerstown
|$7,845.95
|Maugansville Goodwill VFC
|$16,412.26
|Mt. Aetna VFD
|$10,135.79
|Potomac Valley Fire Co.
|$9,838.12
|Sharpsburg VFC
|$14,197.48
|Western Enterprise Fire Co. #4
|$66,745.69
|Williamsport Vol Fire and EMS, Inc.
|$27,483.01
|Wicomico
|Delmar Fire Dept.
|$60,541.19
|9 Applications
|Fruitland Fire Dept.
|$5,574.03
|$366,173.97 Awarded
|Hebron VFD
|$114,828.65
|Mardela Springs VFD
|$12,647.07
|Pittsville FD
|$29,190.58
|Powellville VFC
|$10,691.90
|Sharptown VFD
|$104,608.27
|West Side Fire Company
|$12,419.96
|Willards VFC
|$15,672.32
|Worcester
|Showell VFD
|$12,968.66
|2 Applications
|Snow Hill Fire Co.
|$8,490.08
|$21,458.74 Awarded