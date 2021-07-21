Maryland Emergency Management Agency Awards $4 Million to Fire, EMS, and Rescue Departments

Through Relief Fund Act of 2021, Federal Government, Maryland, Continue to Build Resilience

The Maryland Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) announced awards of $4 million in federal funding made available through the Recovery for the Economy, Livelihoods, Industries, Entrepreneurs, and Families Act (RELIEF) of 2021. MEMA will distribute these funds to 181 volunteer fire, EMS, and rescue departments throughout the State of Maryland to assist with hardship relief from COVID-19.

With assistance from the Maryland State Firemen’s Association (MSFA), MEMA and the Maryland Military Department advertised the availability of the special funding to the volunteer fire and EMS service in each county throughout Maryland. The counties of Allegany (20 applicants), Baltimore (20 applicants), and Frederick (21 applicants) led the state in applications for RELIEF funding, and received ~$382,000, ~$390,000, and ~$654,000 respectively.

“This funding provides much needed financial support to the volunteer fire service for lost revenue as a result of COVID-19 during 2020,” said Russell Strickland, MEMA’s Executive Director.

Of the more than 350 volunteer fire, EMS, and rescue departments, 181 applied for support from the RELIEF Act of 2021. The Maryland General Assembly enacted the RELIEF Act of 2021 to provide needed relief to the volunteer fire service as a result of the loss of fund-raising revenue during the past year. “We are grateful to the Maryland General Assembly and Governor Larry Hogan for helping to make this funding a reality,” Strickland added.

The following is a list and breakdown of the Maryland volunteer fire and EMS departments that applied for and received funding provided pursuant to the RELIEF Fund Act of 2021:

Allegany Baltimore Pike VFD $8,209.66 20 Applications Barton Hose Co. $9,365.12 $382,034.88 Awarded Bedford Road VFD $47,818.69 Borden Shaft VFC $24,925.79 Bowling Green VFD $22,146.55 Bowman’s Addition VFC $8,020.14 Cresaptown VFD $13,579.00 District 16 VFD $10,962.27 Ellerslie VFD $7,306.66 Flintstone VFC $18,262.13 George’s Creek Ambulance Services $2,600.00 Good Will Fire Co. No. 1 $9,840.96 LaVale VFD $29,267.05 LaVale Vol. Rescue Squad $63,759.20 Midland Fire Company $61,008.31 Mt. Savage VFC $7,419.06 Oldtown VFD $8,848.58 Orleans VFC $14,355.84 Potomac Fire Co $6,493.92 Rawlings VFD $7,845.95 Anne Arundel Cape St. Claire VFC $6,701.31 7 Applications Earleigh Heights VFC $141,891.37 $282,576.53 Awarded Eastport Vol Fire Co. $6,315.50 Ferndale VFC $5,364.80 Glen Burnie VFD $29,133.66 Odenton VFD $34,096.83 Rivera Beach VFC $59,073.06 Baltimore Arbutus VFD $34,976.11 20 Applications Box 234 Association $5,000.00 $389.529.31 Awarded Cockeysville VFC $11,735.36 English Consul Vol Fire Association $24,299.53 Essex VFC $11,033.42 Glyndon VFD $12,937.36 Hereford VFC $39,309.36 Kingsville Volunteers $5,591.39 Lansdowne Vol Fire Association $16,896.07 Liberty Road VFC $5,510.97 Long Green VFC $27,596.85 Lutherville VFC $7,943.85 Maryland Line VFC $23,868.53 Middle River Vol. Fire and Rescue $40,574.38 North Point Edgemere VFD $32,622.89 Owings Mills VFC $17,380.74 Pikesville VFC $7,845.95 Rosedale VFC $31,207.20 White Marsh VFC $13,793.99 Wise Avenue Vol Fire Co. $19,405.35 Calvert Huntingtown VFD $17,306.74 4 Applications North Beach VFD $58,219.28 $120,572.25 Awarded Prince Frederick VFD $12,511.66 St. Leonard VFD $32,534.57 Caroline Denton VFC $18,879.99 5 Applications Goldsboro VFC $30,084.00 $88,116.96 Awarded Greensboro VFC $11,621.92 Preston VFC $18,262.13 Ridgely VFD $9,268.93 Carroll Gamber & Community Fire Co. $15,943.49 8 Applications Hampstead Volunteer Fire & Hose Co. $9,175.86 $284,730.82 Awarded Manchester VFC $44,978.78 Mt. Airy VFC $9,268.93 New Windsor VFD $55,742.73 Pleasant Valley Community Fire Co. $79,034.59 Reese and Community VFD $65,586.45 Union Bridge Fire Company $5,000.00 Cecil Charlestown Fire Co. $5,677.48 2 Applications Community Fire Co. of Rising Sun $37,728.43 $43,405.91 Awarded Charles Bryan’s Road $8,699.74 2 Applications Hughesville VFD $7,847.37 $16,547.11 Awarded Dorchester Church Creek VFD $13,822.45 6 Applications Hoopers Island VFC $17,726.38 $74,071.99 Awarded Hurlock VFD $13,809.64 Lakes and Straits VFC $10,236.55 Neck District VFC $7,614.31 Vienna VFC $10,862.66 Frederick Brunswick VFC $26,275.19 21 Applications Brunswick Vol Ambulance and Rescue Inc. $20,072.60 $653,607.16 Awarded Carroll Manor VFD $47,756.85 East New Market VFC $24,040.97 Guardian Hose Co. $44,558.71 Independent Hose Co. $11,944.12 Jefferson VFC $11,155.08 Junior Fire Co. No. 2, Inc. $5,905.58 Libertytown VFD $25,981.97 Middletown VFC $39,858.39 Myersville VFC $24,608.60 New Market VFD $20,666.96 New Midway VFC $23,395.94 Rocky Ridge VFC $25,234.71 The Vigilant Hose Co. of Emmitsburg $107,551.84 Thurmont Community Ambulance Service $64,376.21 United Steam Fire Engine Co. $8,017.66 Urbana VFRC $36,305.46 Walkersville Vol. Fire Company $65,413.27 Walkersville VRC $13,254.11 Woodsboro VFC $7,232.93 Garrett Bittinger VFD $8,699.74 6 Applications Bloomington VFD $8,673.03 $63,013.07 Awarded Friendsville Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department $18,660.56 Kitzmiller VFC $10,691.90 Northern Garrett County Rescue Squad $6,876.62 Oakland VFD $9,411.22 Harford Abingdon VFC $13,269.48 10 Applications Darlington VFD $18,537.62 $178,701.65 Awarded Fallston Vol. Fire and Ambulance Co. $16,383.80 Havre de Grace Ambulance Corps. $5,569.19 Jarrettsville VFC $29,248.07 Joppa Magnolia VFC $40,939.80 Ladies Auxiliary to the Level VFC $6,327.81 Norrisville VFC $7,377.79 Susquehanna Hose Co. $24,051.16 Whiteford VFC $16,996.93 Howard Fifth District VFD $47,616.69 2 Applications Savage VFC $18,224.99 $65,841.68 Awarded Kent Betterton VFC $6,599.10 5 Applications Chestertown VFC $7,605.19 $46,621.50 Awarded Community Fire Co. of Millington $13,167.88 Galena VFD $9,980.41 Kennedyville VFC $9,268.93 Montgomery Cabin John Park VFD $9,268.93 6 Applications Damascus VFD $39,720.60 $145,963.74 Awarded Kensington VFD $58,076.20 Laytonsville VFD $8,572.24 Upper Montgomery County VFD $22,607.90 Wheaton Vol Rescue Squad $7,717.88 Prince George’s Accokeek VFD $10,407.31 14 Applications Bladensburg VFDRS $28,962.05 $232,789.41 Awarded Branchville VFC $39,151.41 Brandywine VFD $13,699.22 Brentwood VFD $22,075.70 Clinton VFD $4,039.00 College Park VFD $6,138.38 Forestville VFD $4,200.00 Glenn Dale Fire Association $11,368.67 Greenbelt VFD $5,219.99 Laurel Volunteer Fire Rescue Squad $9,268.93 P.G. Volunteer Marine Fire Rescue, Inc. $10,382.26 Silver Hill VFD $42,851.14 West Lanham Hills VFD $25,025.34 Queen Anne’s Church Hill VFC $3,960.00 2 Applications Queen Anne-Hillsboro VFC $9,493.89 $13,453.89 Awarded Somerset Crisfield Fire Department $6,565.27 4 Applications Deal Island – Chance VFC $4,100.00 $34,922.49 Awarded Fairmont VFD $9,580.98 Marion Fire Dept. $14,676.23 St. Mary’s Hollywood VFD $39,091.07 5 Applications Leonardtown VFD $9,553.52 $92,264.78 Awarded Mechanicsville VFD $6,949.68 Ridge VFD $33,120.50 Second District VFDRS $3,550.00 Talbot Easton VFD $22,445.07 5 Applications Oxford Fire Co. $28,386.03 $120,346.14 Awarded St. Michael’s Fire Dept. $24,067.87 Tilghman VFD $32,108.53 Trappe VFC $13,338.64 Washington Boonsboro Ambulance and Rescue Services $30,822.73 16 Applications First Hose Company of Boonsboro $15,814.61 $283,256.02 Awarded Clear Spring Ambulance Club $2,653.98 Clear Spring VFC $7,061.64 Community Fire Co. of District 12 $28,992.79 Community Rescue Services, Inc. of Hagerstown $3,700 First Hagerstown Hose Co. $15,216.21 Funkstown VFC $17,066.83 Hancock VFC $9,268.93 Leitersburg Vol. Fire Co. – Hagerstown $7,845.95 Maugansville Goodwill VFC $16,412.26 Mt. Aetna VFD $10,135.79 Potomac Valley Fire Co. $9,838.12 Sharpsburg VFC $14,197.48 Western Enterprise Fire Co. #4 $66,745.69 Williamsport Vol Fire and EMS, Inc. $27,483.01 Wicomico Delmar Fire Dept. $60,541.19 9 Applications Fruitland Fire Dept. $5,574.03 $366,173.97 Awarded Hebron VFD $114,828.65 Mardela Springs VFD $12,647.07 Pittsville FD $29,190.58 Powellville VFC $10,691.90 Sharptown VFD $104,608.27 West Side Fire Company $12,419.96 Willards VFC $15,672.32 Worcester Showell VFD $12,968.66 2 Applications Snow Hill Fire Co. $8,490.08 $21,458.74 Awarded