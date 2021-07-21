Mary Ann “Walker” Gibson, 92, of La Plata, MD, formerly of Bryans Road and Abell, MD, passed away on July 15, 2021 in La Plata, MD. Born on May 16, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Ethel V. Crismond and James Paul Walker. Mary Ann was the loving wife of the late John Edgar Gibson whom she married in December 1971 in Virginia, and who preceded her in death on October 27, 1977. Mary Ann is survived by her children Barbara Moran of La Plata, MD and James M. Hall of Tarpon Springs, FL, along with 14 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her children Virginia Gass, David G. Hall, and Carol Zanco, as well as her siblings Buster Morris, Roy Morris, Sam Morris “Biggie”, Thelma Morris, and Buddy Walker.

She was a bank teller for Security National Bank in Washington, DC.

Mary Ann loved the beach, boating with her sons, and spending time with family. She enjoyed crabbing and eating crabs.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 22, 2021 from 10:00AM to 11:00 AM in Holy Angels Catholic Church Avenue, MD where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM with Father Stephen Wyble officiating. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Mark Quarry, Mandy Quarry, Bob Skatez, Jay Walker, David Gass, and R. Kevin Quarry.