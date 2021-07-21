Lightning Strikes Steeple of Church in Waldorf

On Wednesday, July 21, 2021, thirty three fire and EMS personnel responded to the Calvary Gospel Church, on Berry Road in Waldorf, just after 2:00 P.M.

Firefighters arrived on scene in minutes, and reported fire showing from the roof, they stretched a line to the attic area and extinguished all fire.

There were no extension to the church, as the fire was contained in the steeple area.

No injuries were reported and the church was not occupied at the time of the incident.

Firefighters returned to service at 3:10 P.M.

We want to acknowledge Fireman Chauffeur James Rose for the photo’s of this incident.

