Deborah “Debbie” Annette Gatton, 56, of Lexington Park, MD, formerly of Hollywood, MD, passed away on July 19, 2021 at her home. Debbie was born on June 2, 1965 in Baltimore City, MD and was the loving daughter of the late Ruth Evelyn Gatton and William Raymond Gatton. Debbie is survived by her siblings John Gatton, Sr., Donnie Gatton, and Jerry Gatton. She was preceded in death by her siblings Bettie Kellogg, Billy Gatton, and Ray Gatton.

Debbie was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident. She graduated from Beneatha High School in Ridgley, MD, and was a sales clerk at Dollar Tree.

The family will receive friends on Monday, July 26, 2021 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD where a funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM in the Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Paul MacPherson officiating. Interment will follow in the Hollywood Church of the Nazarene Hollywood, MD. Serving as pallbearers will be John Gatton, Jr., Danny Gatton, David Gatton, Donnie Gatton, Mike Sullivan, and Matt Facini.

Contributions may be made to the Center For Life Enrichment at 25089 Three Notch Road, Hollywood, MD 20636.