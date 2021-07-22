Youth Gun Violence Task Force Continue to Make Arrests in St. Mary’s County

On July 21, 2021, members of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Youth Gun Violence Task Force executed a search and seizure warrant in the 46400 block of Munley Lane in Lexington Park.

The subject of the warrant, Jamal Kedrick Davis, age 24 of Lexington Park, was located in his vehicle. Found in the vehicle was a loaded handgun, suspected cocaine, a digital scale, and packaging material. Davis is prohibited by law from possessing regulated firearms.

Jamal Kedrick Davis was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, and charged with the following:

Loaded Handgun on Person

Handgun in Vehicle

Illegal Possession of Ammunition

Assault Weapon/Magazine Use

Firearm: Possession with Felony Conviction

Firearm: Use/Felony Violent Crime

Firearm: Drug Trafficking Crime

CDS: Distribution with Firearm

CDS: Possession of Firearm

CDS: Possession with Intent to Distribute

CDS: Possession-not Marijuana

Davis remains incarcerated at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center on a no-bond status.

On July 16, 2021, members of the Youth Gun Violence Task Force arrested Kavione Eugene Watts, age 18 of Lexington Park, on an outstanding warrant for Possession of Firearm/Minor and Regulated Firearm/Stolen/Sell.

Anyone with information on gun violence in St. Mary’s County is asked to contact (301) 475-4200 extension 78087 or by email at stopgunviolence@stmarysmd.com.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Youth Gun Violence Task Force is a collaborative effort with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Maryland State Police (MSP) and the State’s Attorney’s Office for St. Mary’s County to ensure the safety and security of all residents, through the arrest and prosecution of those seeking to do harm unto others through gun violence.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

