One Killed After Two Suspects Shoot Five Victims in Adelphi

Homicide Unit detectives are working to make an arrest in a fatal shooting early Wednesday morning in Adelphi. The victim is 21-year-old Juan Agudelo Maldonado of Lanham. Four additional victims were also shot in this incident. They are all adult males. Three of the victims remain hospitalized, the fourth was treated and released. Preliminarily, the injured victims are expected to survive.

On July 21, 2021, at approximately 12:10 a.m., patrol officers responded to the 1800 block of Metzerott Road for a reported shooting. When officers arrived on the scene, they located the victim outside near an apartment building suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The surviving victims were all transported to area hospitals for treatment.

The preliminary investigation revealed two suspects approached the victims who were gathered outside. Moments later, the two suspects fired at the group. The motive remains under investigation. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered in connection with this case.

We are asking anyone with information that could help detectives to please reach out by calling 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS, go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case 21-0032649.