St. Leonard Woman Accidently Shot During Burglary

On Thursday, July 22, 2021, at approximately 3:30am, Patrol Deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to 7764 Patuxent Drive in St. Leonard, for a report of a residential burglary and a shooting.

Upon arrival, the investigation revealed that Sean Tayman, 42, of St. Leonard forcefully entered the home of his in-laws and estranged wife of whom, has a Protective Order in place against him. The homeowners confronted Tayman and fired a warning shot with a revolver, accidently wounding Tayman’s estranged wife whom was seeking safe refuge in the home away from Tayman.

Following the shot, Tayman fled on foot and was located and arrest in a nearby hotel.

Sean Tayman is currently being held at the Calvert County Detention Center on charges of Burglary in the Third Degree, Burglary in the Fourth Degree, Violation of an Exparte/Protective Order, and Malicious Destruction of Property over $1000.00.

Tayman’s estranged wife was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.