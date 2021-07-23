Valley Lee Volunteer Fire/Rescue Squad Life Member Joe Slade Inducted Into Southern Maryland Volunteer Firemen’s Association Hall of Fame

The officers and members of the Second District Volunteer Fire Department & Rescue Squad, Inc. are proud to announce the selection of Mr. Joseph V. Slade for induction into the Southern Maryland Volunteer Firemen’s Association Hall of Fame for 2021.

Joe Slade joined the Department in 1969. Mr. Slade has been an active member for 38 years, serving for many years as a Fire Engineer, Chief Engineer, and Boat Captain.

He is a Life Member, and has been elected to numerous terms as a member of the Board of Directors, and currently serves in that capacity.

Additionally, Mr. Slade has participated on many committees throughout the years to include the Apparatus Review, New Pumper, Boat, and Carnival Committees to name a few.



He was instrumental in the initial formulation of the Boat Operator and Mate programs, assisting in the writing of the lesson plans, as well as training members on the subject matter.

Mr. Slade has received several Department awards throughout the years.

One continuous effort that Mr. Slade has undertaken for many years that many persons are not aware of is the continuous care and transportation needs for his older sister Ruby, who has been a member of the SDVFD&RS Auxiliary for many years.

Joe’s consistent, compassionate, and unconditional care to ensure that his sister be able to attend all auxiliary meetings and events throughout many years of service is most certainly noble, and has enabled her to play a major role in the membership of the SDVFD&RS Auxiliary.

Joe Slade continues to be a leader, mentor, and a continuous and enthusiastic presence among the membership, whether it be during emergency calls, fundraising events, public education, or other events.

The Second District VFD&RS is very proud to have Joseph V. Slade inducted into the Southern Maryland Volunteer Fireman’s Association Hall of Fame for the Year 2021.

The SDVFD&RS thanks you Joe for your dedication and service. You are well deserving of this prestigious award.

