Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Crash In Prince George’s County

Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred in the early morning of July 23, 2021, in Prince George’s County.

At approximately 2:30 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack responded to Baltimore Avenue (U.S. Route 1) at Mulberry Street in Laurel, for a report of a pedestrian crash. According to a preliminary investigation, a man wearing all dark clothing was walking on the double yellow line of Baltimore Avenue with his back toward oncoming traffic when he was struck by a Volkswagen Jetta.

The victim, Ackeem Patrick Spence, 22, was declared deceased at the scene. The driver of the Volkswagen remained on the scene.

According to a preliminary investigation, there were no signs of impairment of the driver.

Baltimore Avenue was closed until about 5 a.m. because of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation