August 2021 Events at the Calvert County Marine Museum

Summer is getting hotter, so why not cool down at the Calvert Marine Museum? Visit our new exhibit, Sharks! Sink Your Teeth In! and explore the diversity of the west Atlantic’s cartilaginous fish, past and present.

Beat the heat with a scenic river cruise on the Wm. B. Tennison or take an afternoon sail on the Dee of St. Mary’s. For a complete listing of programs and activities this month, visit the website at www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.

Tuesdays, August 3 & 17 – Things that Bloom & Buzz by the Bay 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Join CMM educators for a morning of exploration, crafts, stories, and fun related to plants and pollinators. For ages 5-7. Capacity is limited and there is a $10 program fee. Register and see more details at www.calvertmarinemuseum.com/492/Mornings-at-the-Museum

Wednesdays, August 4 & 18 – Fossil Adventure Day 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Join a CMM educator for this fossil field program. Participants will learn about local Miocene fossils and explore the beach to search for fossilized shells, bones, and shark teeth. For ages 8-12. Capacity is limited and there is a $10 program fee. Register and see more details at www.calvertmarinemuseum.com/492/Mornings-at-the-Museum

Thursdays, August 5 & 12 – Sea Squirts: Frogs Sessions at 10:15 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.

Children 18 months to 3 years, with an adult, are invited to discover the museum together through music, stories, and special activities. Join us for story time and a carryout craft, available while supplies last. Sessions are 25-40 minutes. Capacity is limited. No pre-registration; sign up at the Admissions Desk when you arrive.

Fridays, August 6 & 20 – Summertime Blues 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Join a CMM educator on the historic William B. Tennison for a hands-on blue crab educational experience. This youth field program uses live blue crabs to illustrate their life cycle and how to identify male and female crabs. For ages 8-12. Capacity is limited. $20 program fee includes child participant and one adult chaperone. Register and see more details at www.calvertmarinemuseum.com/492/Mornings-at-the-Museum



6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Take an evening sail on the Dee of St. Mary’s. Fee is $35 per person; adults only. Guests are welcome to bring their own beverage; select your choice of sandwich at registration. Preregister by noon on the Wednesday prior to each cruise at www.calvertmarinemuseum.com/238/Dee-of-St-Marys-Cruises

Saturdays, August 14 & 28 and Sundays, August 8 & 22 – Dee of St. Mary’s Public Sail 2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Enjoy an afternoon sail on the Dee of St. Mary’s, leaving from the museum dock. Fee is $25 for ages 13 and up, $15 for children 5 – 12. No children under 5, please. Preregister by noon on the Friday before each cruise at www.calvertmarinemuseum.com/238/Dee-of-St-Marys-Cruises

Thursdays, August 19 & 26 – Little Minnows: Amazing Amphibians Sessions at 10:15 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.

This program focuses on one of the museum’s three themes. Preschoolers ages 3 – 5, with an adult, are invited to join us for story time and a carryout craft, available while supplies last. Sessions are 25-40 minutes. Capacity is limited. No pre-registration; sign up at the Admissions Desk when you arrive.

Friday, August 20 – CMM Members Save 20%

Museum members enjoy a 20% discount in the Museum Store, today, and on the 20th of every month.

Saturday, August 28 – Toy Boat Building 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Toy boat building, sponsored by the Patuxent Small Craft Guild, has been part of the museum for over 30 years. This activity is ideal for ages 5 and up and will take place outdoors in the Corbin Nature Pavilion. Museum admission applies and a $2 donation per boat is requested. Capacity is limited; visitors will be accommodated on a first-come, first-served basis