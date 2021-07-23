Margaret Anne “Peggy” Smolarsky, 63, passed away with her family by her side on July 20, 2021.

Born in Cheverly, MD, she was the daughter of Laurence A. Walsh and the late Doris Strain Walsh. She retired from serving the St. Mary’s County, Maryland community as a deputy sheriff. After retiring, Peggy enjoyed spending time at the beach with her husband and was an avid shark tooth hunter. Peggy’s days were filled by making memories with her grandchildren. Devout in her faith, she made several mission trips to Guatemala. Peggy also spent countless hours volunteering for the Southern Baptist Disaster Relief organization.

Survivors include her loving husband of 38 years, Edward A. Smolarsky; son Jeremy Lynn (Kaylyn); Stephanie Tobaison (Ryan); Sarah Nielsen (Robert); her brothers, Greg Walsh (Anne); Frank Walsh (Rachel); her sisters, Trish Walsh; Theresa McGregor (Michael); Mary Miller (Shawn); and her 10 grandchildren, Adam, Jared, Luke, Caleb, Jordan, Brennan, Madeleine, Caiden, Hope, and Liam.

Peggy will be remembered as a caring and devoted wife, mother, and friend.

Funeral service is scheduled at 11:00am on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Living Water Baptist Church. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Leonardtown, Maryland.

Memorials may be made to Southern Baptist Disaster Relief of SC or at www.scbaptist.org/dr/give

Condolences and special memories may be left at www.leefhandcrematory.com

Lee Funeral Home and Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family.

ARRANGEMENTS FOR CELEBRATION OF LIFE – “We will celebrate my momma on Friday, August 6 from 5:00 p.m., to 8:00 p.m., in Leonardtown, MD at the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department located at 22733 Lawrence Avenue, in Leonardtown, MD 20650.

“This will be a time of joyous celebration, mom is in her perfect eternal home!! Mom wants everyone to come dressed casually, in bright colors or tropical attire. She never wanted a somber, everyone dressed in black event. Her favorite color is yellow and it’s fitting because she had a big beautiful, bright & cheery personality!”

