James “Jimmy” Curtis Clift, 81 of Lewes, Delaware, formerly of Bowie, MD, passed away on July 20, 2021 in Midlothian, VA. Born April 1, 1940 in Washington, DC, Jimmy was the son of the late Barbara and Harold “Pop” Clift. He was the loving husband of the late Cookie Clift, whom he married on February 8, 1964 in Washington, DC and who preceded him in death on March 25, 2014. Jimmy is survived by his children, Scotty Clift of Fredericksburg, VA and Lance Clift of Bowie, MD, sister Jan Lennon of Delaware, and two grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Jeanne Corbin.

He graduated form Northwestern High school in 1958 and was a Book Binder for the Government Printing Office, retiring in July 1998 after 40 years. Jimmy enjoyed all sports and was a member of the USA Softball Association and the Softball Hall of Fame.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 10:00AM in St. Mary’s Catholic Church Bryantown, 13715 Notre Dame Place, Bryantown, MD 20617 with Father Rory Conley officiating. Serving as pallbearers will be, Joseph Clift, Craig Corbin, James Lennon and Chris Lennon.

Inurnment will follow in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to “Hope for the Warriors”, 8003 Forbes Place #201, Springfield, VA 22151.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.mgfh.com. Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD.