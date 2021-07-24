11-Year-Old Female Flown to Area Trauma Center After Being Run Over by Vehicle in California

On Friday, July 23, 2021, at approximately 8:35 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Myrtle Point Park located at 24050 Patuxent Boulevard in California, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

The 911 caller reported a 12-year-old female fell out of the vehicle and was then run over by the vehicle.

Police arrived on the scene and reported the victim was going in and out of consciousness. Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 pre-launched and landed at the scene a short time later.

Flight medics were advised the victim was an 11-year-old female who for unknown reasons, fell out of the vehicle and subsequently run over.

Trooper 7 transported the victim to an area trauma center with unknown severity of injuries.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and performed Reconstruction for precautionary reasons.

Medical personnel obtained a signed refusal from the victims mother, who had a medical emergency on the scene.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

