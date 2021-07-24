Minor Injuries Reported After Motorcycle Crash at Maryland International Raceway

July 23, 2021

On Friday, July 23, 2021, at approximately 6:30 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the Maryland International Raceway located at 27861 Budds Creek Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a 61-year-old male with minor injuries.

The operator of the race motorcycle was preparing the bike at the starting line when the motorcycle dropped into gear, the motorcycle dragged the operator a short distance causing minor injuries to his left leg.

The single patient was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

