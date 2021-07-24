AUDIO: Police Investigating Motorcycle Collision in La Plata, Operator Transported to Hospital with Life-Threatening Injuries

July 24, 2021

On Friday, July 23, 2021, at approximately 7:45 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Crain Highway and Fairgrounds Road in La Plata, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle.

Police arrived on the scene in under 3 minutes from dispatch and found a male unconscious in the roadway with his leg severed. The first arriving officer applied a tourniquet to the victim.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 was requested to land at the scene due to the victims injuries, however, upon the arrival of emergency medical personnel, CPR was started and the helicopter was cancelled.

The adult male victim was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with CPR in progress.

Preliminary investigation revealed the operator of the motorcycle left the roadway and struck a sign.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to the scene and are investigating the collision.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

