UPDATE: Maryland State Police Investigating 56-Year-Old Charles County Man Struck and Killed in Waldorf

UPDATE 7/25/2021: On Saturday, July 24, 2021, at approximately 10:02 p.m., Troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded for a report of a serious motor vehicle collision on United States Route 301 (Crain Hwy) in the area of Smallwood Drive in Waldorf, Maryland.

Due to the seriousness of the collision, the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack requested the Maryland State Police CRASH Team to assume the investigation.

A preliminary investigation conducted by the CRASH Team and the La Plata Barrack indicates a 2006 Honda Pilot operated by Lynne Campbell (59 yoa) of La Plata, MD was traveling southbound on United States Route 301 in the area of Smallwood Drive.

For unknown reasons, a pedestrian, identified as Douglas Anthony Randall (56 yoa) of Port Tobacco Road entered the travel path of the Honda while attempting to cross the southbound lanes of United States Route 301.

The Honda collided with Mr. Randall. Mr. Randall was pronounced deceased on the scene. Pedestrian error is believed to be a factor in the collision.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact Sgt. J. Zimmerman of the Maryland State Police CRASH Team at (301) 392-1231. The investigation is continuing and being investigated by Sergeant Justin Zimmerman of the Maryland State Police CRASH Team. Case (21-MSP-029512)

7/24/2021: On Saturday, July 24, 2021, at 10:00 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to Crain Highway and Smallwood Drive in Waldorf, for a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

Crews arrived on the scene to find one pedestrian in the roadway, emergency medical personnel pronounced the victim deceased on the scene.

The striking vehicle remained on the scene, no other known injuries were reported.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack along with Deputies from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and are investigating the collision.

Updates will be provided when they become available.