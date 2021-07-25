Police Investigating Robbery and Firebombing of Mechanicsville 7-Eleven, No Injuries Reported

On Sunday, July 25, 2021, at approximately 4:40 a.m., police responded to the 7-Eleven located at 28240 Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported commercial panic alarm.

Police arrived on the scene to find smoke showing from the business with one employee in the parking lot.

Firefighters were dispatched bringing units from Mechanicsville, Hughesville, and Hollywood to the scene. Crews extinguished the fire in under 10 minutes.

Preliminary investigation revealed a suspect wearing all black with a black mask walked into the 7-Eleven and announced a robbery, before leaving the scene, the suspect threw three or four Molotov cocktails inside the business and fled in an unknown direction of travel.

A spokesperson for the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a robbery occurred with the suspect/suspects using multiple incendiary devices.

No injuries were reported.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, Maryland State Police and State Fire Marshal responded and are investigating the incident.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

Some photos courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

