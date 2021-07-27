UPDATE: Police Investigating Robbery and Firebombing of Mechanicsville 7-Eleven, No Injuries Reported

UPDATE – St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Press Release: On July 25, 2021, at approximately 4:39 a.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 28200 block of Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville, for a hold-up alarm activation.

Deputies arrived on scene and located the employee/victim outside and heavy smoke inside the business. The victim advised a male suspect entered the business and demanded money. The victim cooperated and provided the suspect with an undisclosed amount of money. As the suspect was fleeing the business, an incendiary device was thrown inside the business.

Detectives and Crime Lab personnel from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division as well as members from the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office responded to the scene and continued the investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Warren Forinash at (301) 475-4200 extension 78072 or by email at Warren.Forinash@stmarysmd.com.

Information can also be provided to the Southern Regional Office of the State Fire Marshal at (443) 550-6820.

7/25/2021: On Sunday, July 25, 2021, at approximately 4:40 a.m., police responded to the 7-Eleven located at 28240 Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported commercial panic alarm.

Police arrived on the scene to find smoke showing from the business with one employee in the parking lot.

Firefighters were dispatched bringing units from Mechanicsville, Hughesville, and Hollywood to the scene. Crews extinguished the fire in under 10 minutes.

Preliminary investigation revealed a suspect wearing all black with a black mask walked into the 7-Eleven and announced a robbery, before leaving the scene, the suspect threw three or four Molotov cocktails inside the business and fled in an unknown direction of travel.

A spokesperson for the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a robbery occurred with the suspect/suspects using multiple incendiary devices.

No injuries were reported.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, Maryland State Police and State Fire Marshal responded and are investigating the incident.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

Some photos courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

