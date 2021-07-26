Police and Maryland State Fire Marshal Investigating Stolen Vehicle Found Ablaze in Accokeek

On Friday, July 23, 2021, at approximately 9:40 p.m., police and firefighters responded to the area of 8564 Barry’s Hill Road in Accokeek, for the reported vehicle fire.

Four firefighters from the Bryans Road Volunteer Fire Department arrived on the scene to find a Ford Explorer Sport Trac fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in under 20 minutes.

The owner was identified as Christine Buckley, with the estimated loss valued at $ 2,000.00

Investigation revealed a passer-by discovered the fire.

The vehicle was reported stolen approximately 30 minutes prior to the vehicle being found on fire. The cause of the fire, and area of origin remains under investigation.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 444-550-6833.

