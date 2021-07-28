AUDIO: La Plata Police Department Release Statement Regarding Social Media Post

The La Plata Police Department was made aware of a media post made on Monday, July 26, 2021, stating there was a large fight at the Walmart located at 40 Drury Drive in La Plata.

The post also included fake information about MS-13 gang activity in the area.

The La Plata Police Department did respond to a call for an altercation in the parking lot of a local business, however, the altercation only involved two individuals, who were later sent on their way. There is no indication those involved are members of MS-13 or any other gang.

Moreover, the agency has not responded to any calls in the recent past involving known members of MS-13.

On Monday, July 26, 2021, police responded to the Walmart located at 40 Drury Drive in La Plata at 3:23 p.m., for the reported assault in progress. The 911 caller was a female who stated a male was throwing stuff on her, and was about to mace/pepper spray the other individual.

Police arrived on the scene in under 2 minutes and found one male, and one female in a loud verbal disturbance.

Officers advised the “assault” was unfounded. No injuries were reported, and police did not make any arrests.

The female was given a notice not to trespass at Walmart, and both subjects were sent on their way.

Below is the audio for the dispatch, response and officers arrival.

