Local Public Health Advisory: Recent Rise in COVID-19 Cases

Ongoing surveillance of local COVID-19 data by the St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) has shown a recent increase in several key indicators, including:

Total cases of COVID-19 in St. Mary’s County residents: 7,536 (+85 in past 7 days)

Number of Breakthrough Cases: 63 (+19 in the past 7 days, 43% increase)

Identified Variants of Concern in St. Mary’s County:

B.1.1.7 (Alpha): 58

P.1 (Gamma): 5

B.1.617.2 (Delta): 3

New Case Rate per 100,000: 10.56 (+4.22 in past 7 days, 67% increase)

Percentage Confirmed Positive (PCR) Cases: 9.35 (+5.55 in past 7 days, 146% increase)

SMCHD strongly urges all community members who are not yet fully vaccinated to wear masks in indoor group settings and to get vaccinated if they are age eligible. COVID-19 vaccinations are provided to anyone age 12 and older at the SMCHD main office in Leonardtown.

Appointments are highly recommended; walk-ups will be accepted as vaccine supply allows. For more information or to make a COVID-19 vaccination appointment, please visit smchd.org/covid-19-vaccine or call (301) 475-4330.