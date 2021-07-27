St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Youth Gun Violence Task Force Make Multiple Arrests on July 22, 2021

On July 22, 2021, members of the Youth Gun Violence Task Force were in the 21800 block of Three Notch Road in Lexington Park, to serve an outstanding warrant on Jamaze Jovan Wood, age 22, of no fixed address. As members of the task force approached Wood, he fled on foot and was subsequently located in a hotel room and taken into custody. Wood actively resisted arrest and investigation determined the hotel room had not been rented to anyone and should not have been occupied. Wood was served the outstanding warrant for assault first and second degree/failure to appear and charged with burglary fourth degree and resisting arrest.

On July 22, 2021, members of the Youth Gun Violence Task Force located D’Montre Montez Bush, age 21, of Lexington Park, in the 21300 block of Willows Road in Lexington Park. Bush was arrested and served an indictment for the following charges:

Firearm-Possession/Crime of Violence/Felony Conviction

Loaded Handgun on Person

Reckless Endangerment

Anyone with information on gun violence in St. Mary’s County is asked to contact (301) 475-4200 extension 78087 or by email at stopgunviolence@stmarysmd.com.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Youth Gun Violence Task Force is a collaborative effort with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Maryland State Police (MSP) and the State’s Attorney’s Office for St. Mary’s County to ensure the safety and security of all residents, through the arrest and prosecution of those seeking to do harm unto others through gun violence.

