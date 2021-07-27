No Injuries After Firefighters Respond to Large Fire at Super Salvage in California

On Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at approximately 9:00 a.m., firefighters from Bay District responded to the Super Salvage Inc. located at 44459 St. Andrew’s Church Road in California, for the reported outside fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a large scrap metal pile on fire, firefighters requested additional tankers to the scene.

A full structure fire assignment with additional tankers were dispatched, which brought firefighters from Bay District, Hollywood, Leonardtown, Valley Lee, Seventh District, and NAS Patuxent River to the scene, along with the St. Mary’s County Hazmat, and NAS Patuxent River Foam/Crash 13.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in under 2 hours.

No injuries were reported.

The fire reportedly started as workers were cutting pieces of metal and a spark ignited something in the scrap pile. Workers attempted to extinguish the fire, however, after approximately 20 minutes, the fire became uncontrollable and firefighters were requested to the scene.

