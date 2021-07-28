Maryland State Police to Participate In Annual National Night Out Events on Tuesday, August 3, 2021

Maryland State Troopers will join communities and other law enforcement agencies across the state on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 in support of National Night Out.

Every year since 1984 National Night Out is observed on the first Tuesday in August in local communities to promote positive police-community partnerships and neighborhood comradery to make all neighborhoods safer places to live.

In neighborhoods across the state, from westernmost Garrett County, to Baltimore, to Southern Maryland and over to the Eastern Shore, residents and law enforcement officers will connect with conversations at cook outs, festivals, and community events. Maryland State Police will participate in the following events:

Annapolis Barrack – Troopers will participate in events at Fort Meade and downtown Annapolis

Centreville Lawyers Row, 102 N. Liberty St., Centreville, Md. College Park Barrack – Beckett Field, 8511 Legation Rd., New Carrollton, Md.; Allen Pond Park 3330 North View Dr. Bowie, Md.; Beltway Plaza (rear) 6000 Greenbelt Rd, Greenbelt, Md.; Lakeland Community Park, 5000 Lakeland Rd. College Park, Md.

Contact the barrack for details about events scheduled that night. Maryland State Police look forward to meeting with community members on this 37th Annual National Night Out.

