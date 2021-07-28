Christopher J. Gadway Sworn in As Calvert County Commissioner

The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) held a swearing-in ceremony today, Tuesday, July 27, 2021 for new board member Christopher J. Gadway. Gadway was appointed by Gov. Larry Hogan to replace former Commissioner Thomas “Tim” Hutchins as the District 2 representative for the remainder of his term. The swearing-in ceremony was conducted by Circuit Court Clerk Kathy P. Smith.

“We welcome Commissioner Gadway to the board and look forward to working alongside him on behalf of Calvert County citizens,” said BOCC President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance. “We look forward to the experience, perspective and insight he brings to the board for the benefit of our entire community.”

“It is an incredible honor to be selected to serve and represent the citizens of Calvert County,” said Gadway. “I look forward to this opportunity to effect change in Calvert County, while preserving the most important characteristics of our community including education and smart, gradual growth.”

The son of a U.S. Navy Vietnam veteran, Commissioner Gadway served in the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG); he was a member of the Honor Guard from 1989 to 1993, and was honorably discharged from the USCG Reserves in 2001.

Commissioner Gadway is a local business owner who currently owns and operates Property Management of Southern Maryland. He is a longtime volunteer and active supporter of many nonprofit, charitable and community organizations, including nearly a decade as a member of the Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department.