Police Investigating Triple Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision in Pasadena

On July 24, 2021 at approximately 22:34 p.m., Northern and Eastern District Officers responded to a single vehicle crash on westbound Route 100 near the Route 10 interchange.

This crash was witnessed by an off-duty officer who observed the vehicle travelling westbound Rt. 100 west prior to the Rt. 10 interchange at excessive speeds and in a reckless manner.

The on scene investigation revealed a 2017 BMW X-5 Series was traveling westbound on Route 100 approaching the interchange with Route 10 while travelling in excess of the posted speed limit as determined by evidence at the scene. The BMW left the roadway and began to rotate in a clockwise direction into a grassy roadside culvert that was lined with numerous trees. The BMW’s tires dug into the ground as a result of the vehicles velocity and rotation and ultimately started to overturn. At this point, the vehicle struck a large tree and came to rest with the uprooted tree on top of the passenger compartment.

The witnessing officer immediately stopped and requested assistance while rendering aid to the occupants. The Anne Arundel County Fire Department arrived on scene and the three occupants of the BMW were declared deceased at the scene.

The three occupants were extracted from the vehicle and were transported to the Maryland Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore where autopsies will be completed.

The primary cause of the crash appears to be the failure to drive in a single lane and driving at excessive speeds which contributed to the severity of the injuries. Preliminarily, alcohol usage appears to be a factor with Toxicology results pending. The crash is being investigated by the Traffic Safety Section.

Vehicle 1: 2017 BMW X-5 Series bearing Maryland registration 9EH2796

Owner/Operator identified as Brian Alexander Simmons, 44, of Accokeek, MD.

The front seat passenger is identified as Diona Trechele Baber, 39, of Fort Washington, MD.

The rear seat passenger is identified as Willette Luann S. Marshall, 41, of Upper Marlboro MD.

All three occupants suffered fatal injuries and were declared deceased at the scene.